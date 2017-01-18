ARTS Pick: Ryley Walker

Playing more than 200 shows in 10 months would earn most musicians a holiday, but Ryley Walker considered it a wind up to churning out Golden Sings That Have Been Sung, his most acclaimed album to date. Walker’s mounting fan base includes Robert Plant and UK bass legend Danny Thompson. A Pitchfork article raved, “Of all the songwriters trying their hand at this revivalist approach during the last decade, including Steve Gunn, Hiss Golden Messenger and Sharon Van Etten, Walker is the most natural and enviable.” Gold Connections opens.

Tuesday, January 24 . $10-12, 8:30pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St.

977-5590. thesoutherncville.com