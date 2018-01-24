ARTS Pick: Ruth B. creates a safe haven for listeners

When Ruth B. posted her first Vine in 2013, it’s a safe bet she had no idea where it would take her. Her following grew quickly and as she became recognized as “the Vine chick” on the street, record labels began to rubberneck. Her debut EP, The Intro, made a splash on the pop scene, captivating listeners with smooth vocals, nostalgic lyrics and unadorned piano riffs. With her latest release, Safe Haven, Ruth B. shows a knack for intimate connection, taking listeners through feelings of youthful joy to love and heartbreak in one elegantly crafted album.

Wednesday, January 24. $15-17, 5:30pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 South First St. 977-5590.