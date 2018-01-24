ARTS Pick: Ruth B. creates a safe haven for listeners

By
C-VILLE Writers
Blending the classic boot-tapping rhythm of country with the guitar tones of rock ‘n’ roll from the ’60s and ’70s, Jason Burke has become a musical staple in central Virginia and a huge supporter of the local scene. Following his 2015 release, Burning Daylight, Burke has enriched his live sound
C-VILLE Writers
From the ambient, simplistic beats of her track “high,” to the steady, head-bobbing chord progression of her latest cut “nightmare weekend,” local talent Maria DeHart’s music is as varied and unique as the town she plays in. DeHart takes the stage to celebrate the release of her new EP, Fade,
C-VILLE Writers
Live electronic gurus Keys N Krates defy the stereotype of button-pushing that’s often thrown at their genre. Keyboardist David Matisse, drummer Adam Tune and turntablist Jr. Flo expertly craft layers of silky, futuristic synths, bass notes, elastic loops and orchestral expanses to the delight
Kristofer Jenson
The world of Paul Thomas Anderson is one in which the mundane, everyday lives of its characters are already riveting before something positively insane happens. Look at his most recent films—had There Will Be Blood only been about the hunt for oil against a beautifully bleak landscape, you
Raennah Lorne
Every day since Donald J. Trump became the Republican presidential nominee on July 21, 2016, local artist Warren Craghead has drawn him, or someone in his administration. Now six months’ worth of Craghead’s daily drawings have been published in a collection titled Trump Trump, Volume 1:
Erin O'Hare
Sitting in the living room of his mom’s house, Malcolm “Waasi” Wills, wearing a retro Looney Tunes T-shirt under a letterman sweater, leans over and lights a stick of incense. As a wisp of smoke curls into the air, Waasi waves it around, blending it into the afternoon light. “I almost cried
C-VILLE Writers
Through songs and discussion, Horace Scruggs reveals messages, maps and signals in A View from a Train: Decoding the Stories and Music of the Underground Railroad. In this original presentation, Scruggs traces the geographical path and the contributions of abolitionists, including Harriet
C-VILLE Writers
Before playing in C’ville, American rapper, singer-songwriter, musician, slam poet, writer and actor Saul Williams has appearances in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Belgium and Austria on his calendar. The global schedule speaks to the broad messages of the art activist, who emphasizes them with
C-VILLE Writers
Choreographer Christal Brown’s multimedia creation, The Opulence of Integrity, follows the life of Muhammad Ali and his journey, not only as a boxer, but also as a social activist and public figure. Brown creates a vivid representation of the fight for worth and identity experienced by men of
Erin O'Hare
On November 11 of last year, equipped with a small clipboard, some index cards and a handful of pens, Destinee Wright waited outside the Paramount Theater after a discussion with Spike Lee about race and racial injustice in America, followed by a screening of two Lee documentary films, I Can’t
Kristofer Jenson
Alfred Hitchcock once noted that Steven Spielberg “is the first one of us who doesn’t see the proscenium arch,” referring to his ability to expand the visual and metaphorical limits of what could be displayed on a screen. The late-career political films of Spielberg would already be remarkable
Nick Rubin
Girlpool Powerplant (Anti-) Philadelphia-by-way-of-California duo Girlpool released Powerplant in May, and it was probably a great summer heartbreak album, all intertwining guitars and fragile voices. Opener “123” comes in like a lamb and revs up to lion level at the chorus—but it’s a sweet,
C-VILLE Writers
When legendary soprano Leontyne Price appeared at the reopening of the Metropolitan Opera in 1966, she could only be upstaged by the stage itself. It was the beginning of a new era in a new location for the Met, and The Opera House documents the cultural impact of the venue’s last 50 years with
C-VILLE Writers
Have you ever imagined watching a movie or stage play about your own life? Drama, humor and self-reflection are sure to combine when Playback Theater hosts a fundraiser for the Charlottesville Players Guild in which the actors connect with audience members, learn about their lives, then
C-VILLE Writers
Most descriptions of The Honey Dewdrops point to an honesty in the duo’s music—a sound they refer to as rock and reel. Conduits of the Americana tradition, Laura Wortman and Kagey Parrish (former C’ville locals) have been touring for almost 10 years, perfecting tunes that enlighten the soul
Raennah Lorne
Growing up in a family of artists and architects in Lahore, Pakistan, Murad Khan Mumtaz, a visual artist who practices the tradition of so-called Indian miniature painting, says the act of creating things came naturally. “My father, who is a practicing architect, has more or less
Kristofer Jenson
Forget everything you think you knew about Tonya Harding. While you’re at it, forget everything you’ve seen about I, Tonya, a deep dive into the infamous assault on Nancy Kerrigan leading up to the figure skating competition in the 1994 Olympics. The film is being sold partially as a tabloidy
Erin O'Hare
What was the last thing you made? Be honest with yourself. Perhaps you made dinner last night, but think hard about the last time you spent an afternoon knitting, strumming a guitar or doodling in a sketchbook. Maybe instead you’ve been reading, listening to albums, looking at paintings or
Kristofer Jenson
In movies, as in life, it was quite a year of highs and lows. These are our favorite films of 2017. Get Out As social commentary, as a horror movie that connected with an incredible amount of people, as a directorial debut for Jordan Peele—any way you look at it, Get Out was a huge […]
C-VILLE Writers
Taking a break from his frontman duties with The Nice Jenkins and Gunchux, Rob Cheatham caught some airwaves in 2016 with his country-Americana song, “Heaven Don’t Take No Losers,” from his solo album Colors. The C’ville-based musician currently gigs with a talented pool of locals under Rob