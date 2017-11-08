ARTS Pick: Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World

You know that rock band. The one you can recognize immediately because of its iconic style and utter uniqueness? Well, you may be surprised to hear that if you trace that sound back through the years, you’ll likely find Native American influences at its roots. Catherine Bainbridge and Alfonso Maiorana bring this often-overlooked topic to life in their documentary, Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World, which explores the impact of American Indian style on rock ’n’ roll music.

