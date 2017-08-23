ARTS Pick: Rugged Arts: Back to School Jam

Ron Paris. Ron Paris.
8/23/17 at 7:00 AM

Remy St. Clair hosts Rugged Arts: Back to School Jam, with DJ Double U on the ones and the twos, at the bi-monthly hip-hop series that encourages artists to push themselves and put on entertaining, positive shows. The bill is stacked with up-and-coming local artists, including Waasi, Ade & Tayda, Cassanova and Zeus 4K, winner of a rap competition for high-schoolers that was part of April’s Nine Pillars Cultural Hip-Hop Fest.

Friday, August 25. $5, 9pm. Twisted Branch Tea Bazaar, 414 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 293-9947.

