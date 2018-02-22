ARTS Pick: Ruckzuck hurtles through space rock

Psychedelic, space-rock band Ruckzuck finds its unique sound through pulsing synths, fuzzy riffs and, at times, dark but entrancing lyrics that drive the three-piece’s soundscapes. Hailing from the mountains of Pennsylvania, the group’s name has numerous meanings, all of them having to do with moving forward and moving fast—a perfect title for this progressive, futuristic band that writes, produces and records its own music.

Saturday, February 24. Free, 9pm. All ages. Twisted Branch Tea Bazaar, 414 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 293-9947.