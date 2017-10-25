ARTS Pick: Romeo and Juliet—Reconstruction of Love

Shakespeare may have formalized the tale of star-crossed lovers on stage, but the heart of tragic romance stretches back to antiquity. Directors Boomie Pederson and Brad Stoller take the Bard’s script and push it forward with Romeo and Juliet—Reconstruction of Love, a modern retelling that pulls from a range of dance styles, accompanied by an original soundscape. The production is intended as a companion to West Side Story, which opens in the spring.

Through November 5. $5, times vary. V. Earl Dickinson Building at PVCC, 501 College Dr. 961-5376.