Arts Pick: The Rocky Horror Picture Show

There’s probably not a movie that’s better suited for shadowcasting than The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The over-the-top musical about a haunted castle inhabited by “a sweet transvestite from Transsexual, Transylvania,” is a cult classic that has kept costume parties going year-round for many generations, proving that we don’t have to “do the time warp again” because we are still in it.
Back to life: Donna Lucey unearths the stories of history’s forgotten women
Local author Donna Lucey has made it her life’s work to research and write about “badass women.” Her stories often focus on spirited women born into conventional families, who defied expectations and social norms. But even in 2018, such stories can be a hard sell. Publishers tend to want to
Arts Pick: Town Mountain
With six releases and a reputation for hard-driving jams, string band Town Mountain covers broad musical territory, drawing in fans of bluegrass, country, classic rock and boogie-woogie. The group cites the Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia and lyricist Robert Hunter among its influences. Piece that
Arts Pick: Just Loud
Vintage vibes abound with a stylish blend of ’80s pop, funk, and soul from debut artist Just Loud. His EP Episode I, which featured the single “Electrified,” racked up over 1.5 million streams on Spotify as the first step in his quest to bring back funk. He collaborated with Blondie’s Debbie
Album reviews: Prince, Les Big Byrd, Mueller & Roedelius, Harmony Rockets with Peter Walker, and Molly Burch
Prince Piano & a Microphone 1983 (Warner Bros.) In case you somehow missed it, the first posthumous release from Prince’s storied vault is out—the mere fact of which gives a shiver, because what could be next, and then after that, ad infinitum in gloria? Meanwhile, there’s this album of
Burning brightly: A Star is Born sizzles with emotion
A Star is Born is a movie about finally getting the chance to shine brightly, an appropriate theme for its two stars, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Already celebrities in their own right, the pair seize the opportunity to explore new dimensions of their art and connect with audiences in fresh
Homegrown hero: Lucy Dacus on newfound fame and trusting the process
Lucy Dacus is as humble as they come. For starters, she recently secured an address in her hometown of Richmond. A move to a major arts hub like L.A. or NYC? Not on the radar. She exclusively speaks about her self-titled act using the plural pronoun “we,” naturally tugging her bandmates into
Travel guidance: Erika Howsare channels a late Victorian explorer for her new book
Author Erika Howsare first made acquaintance with Isabella Bird as an undergrad, while sifting through a reading assignment. Bird, a Victorian British traveler, had lived and written nearly a century and a half before Howsare sat studying; still, she felt akin to the historic figure, making
Breaking point: Approaching 50 years, Leonard Bernstein’s Mass remains relevant
“Half of the people are stoned / and the other half are waiting for the next election. / Half the people are drowned / and the other half are swimming in the wrong direction.” This quatrain may bring a contemporary alternative-rock song or spoken-word critique on the political climate to mind,
First Fridays: October 5
Michael “Doc” Doyle believes that the hardest thing you experience in life is your best chance to find out who you are. For Doyle, a carpenter who studied metal sculpture in art school, that chance came in the form of jail time. After battling addiction and depression, Doyle attempted suicide
New direction: Ragtime opens Live Arts’ season with real-life issues
By Leslie M. Scott-Jones Walking into the downstage theater at Live Arts, the sounds are familiar. Vocal warm-ups have begun, and musical director Kristen Baltes shouts from the balcony that this is “real life,” signaling to the actors to fill the space with their voices (not easy to do in that
Creating a buzz: Local artists are ready to collaborate at The Hive
What happens when two artists walk into a bar? Ask textile artist Tobiah Mundt and painter Kim Anderson and you’ll get the same answer: It’s an immediate connection. Both women relocated to Charlottesville with their families, Mundt from northern Virginia and Anderson from Nebraska, and sought
Stepping stone: Smallfoot offers kids a pathway to big ideas
If you’re going to shamelessly mine classic films for plots, there are worse choices than Planet of the Apes. And if the goal is to keep a child occupied for two hours, you can do worse than Smallfoot. It’s the ultimate synthesis of what makes kids’ movies good without resorting to the lowest
Time to play: After nearly a decade, Nathaniel Star returns to the stage
Nathaniel Star gets most of his ideas in the shower. It’s where he ruminates on a beat, hums melodies, and devises lyrics. When he knows he has something good, he’ll hop out of the shower, wrap himself in a towel and dash, water dripping all over the floor, into his studio to record it. “I’ll
ARTS Pick: The Devon Allman Project
When your dad and his brother and most of his friends are musical legends, the pull of the stage is in your blood. Devon Allman answered the call with a punk band at age 13, and by the time he forged a relationship with his famous dad, Gregg, at 17, he was a skilled guitarist […]
ARTS Pick: The Festy Experience
It’s not often that you can learn about mushroom cultivation, experiment with the didgeridoo, get an acupuncture treatment, and take a yoga class while the Hackensaw Boys, Gillian Welch, and Ricky Skaggs belt it out in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Festy Experience is defined by three days of
ARTS Pick: Eddie Izzard
Through his unique gift of gab, Eddie Izzard can deliver off-color punchlines and move on to European politics without skipping a beat. In celebration of his 2017 memoir, Believe Me: A Memoir of Love, Death, and Jazz Chickens, Izzard takes the stage to reflect on childhood, alternative
Making magic: Jack Black and Cate Blanchett cast a spell
Halloween season is off to a solid start with the pleasant surprise of the kid-friendly horror/fantasy/comedy The House with a Clock in Its Walls. Everything about this movie should be working against it. The marketing makes it seem like another expository, self-contained “adventure” that uses
Album reviews: Anna St. Louis, Peel Dream Magazine, Connan Mockasin, and Noname
Anna St. Louis If Only There Was a River (Woodsist) Woodsist calls this the “debut” of Kansas City native Anna St. Louis— odd, since they also released her First Songs full-length last year. Maybe they want us to grade her on the “beginner” scale, but the truth is that If Only There Was a River
Goodbye, Summer: A season in the life of our city
Band together: Wild Common’s music knows no constraints
In the yard of Brennan Gilmore’s farmhouse outside of town, a jagged line of trees lie on their sides, torn from the ground by a recent tornado, chunks of red dirt still clinging to the roots. In the distance, mist settles in over the mountains, and the whole scene feels quintessentially