Arts Pick: The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Arts


10/10/18 at 3:52 PM

There’s probably not a movie that’s better suited for shadowcasting than The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The over-the-top musical about a haunted castle inhabited by “a sweet transvestite from Transsexual, Transylvania,” is a cult classic that has kept costume parties going year-round for many generations, proving that we don’t have to “do the time warp again” because we are still in it.

Friday 10/12 

$10-12, 8pm. IX Art Park, 522 Second St SE. 970-3260.

