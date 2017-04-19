ARTS Pick: Rockn’ to Lockn’

From the Avett Brothers to Widespread Panic, this year’s annual Lockn’ Festival lineup is a who’s who of dusty rock music, but it’s not just household names. Since the festival’s inception, the Rockn’ to Lockn’ battle of the bands has made it possible for Virginia acts to make their Lockn’ debut. Twelve bands, including local favorites Will Overman Band, Sun-Dried Opossum, Kendall Street Company and Adar, will duke it out for a chance to take the big stage.

Friday, April 21. $7-10, 8pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.