ARTS Pick: Robin and Linda Williams

Americana stalwarts Robin and Linda Williams play two nights at The Front Porch. Publicity photo Americana stalwarts Robin and Linda Williams play two nights at The Front Porch. Publicity photo
Arts


12/13/17 at 6:00 AM

Legendary duo Robin and Linda Williams (below, left) have played Americana music for longer than the genre has existed. Their musical beginnings trace to North Carolina, where Linda was a school teacher and Robin played full-time on the coffeehouse scene. Connecting through “a robust blend of bluegrass, folk, old-time and acoustic country,” the husband-and-wife musicians have been regulars on Minnesota Public Radio’s “A Prairie Home Companion” since 1976, releasing more than 20 albums and touring extensively, with no sign of stopping anytime soon.

Friday, December 15 & Saturday, December 16. $22-25, 8pm. The Front Porch, 221 E. Water St. 242-7012.

