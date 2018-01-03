ARTS Pick: Rob Cheatham and Company

By
Elizabeth Derby
|
When painter and muralist Chicho Lorenzo saw the 7′ tall retaining wall along Barracks Road near the 250 bypass, he knew exactly what he wanted to paint. “Maybe two years ago, I was commissioned to paint a mural for a military school,” Lorenzo says. “I had an idea for an image of two
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
In movies, as in life, it was quite a year of highs and lows. These are our favorite films of 2017. Get Out As social commentary, as a horror movie that connected with an incredible amount of people, as a directorial debut for Jordan Peele—any way you look at it, Get Out was a huge […]
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Showgirls and show makers gather to pay tribute to their theatrical past in Follies, a Stephen Sondheim and James Goldman musical that magnifies its characters’ dreams and illusions through emotional reminiscences. The play had a contemporary setting when it opened on Broadway in 1971, went on
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Charlottesville native Cody Purvis wanted to join the legends of country music for as long as he can remember. He survived on karaoke and singing contests through his middle school and teenage years, then hit the road for Nashville to make a name for himself in “real country” music. At 22, he’s
By
Erin O'Hare
|
As a painter, I’m always looking for the state of surprise and enchantment,” says Martha Saunders, whose “Transmutations” show is on view at Chroma Projects Gallery this month. Most of the paintings in the show will come from Saunders’ decade-long project Reading Series, a rumination on how the
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Fanciful Animals songs often begin the same way most rock songs do: with a riff. While jamming during band practice a while back, Will Ashby picked out a riff on his guitar and it sounded unusually cool. “Play that again,” said bassist Ryan Marley Grant, and so Ashby did, over and over and over
By
Nick Rubin
|
Des Demonas Des Demonas (In the Red) I’m not a subscriber to the “worst times spawn the best punk” school of thought—after all, times are always bad on some level—and perhaps because the underlying rot has always smelled the worst in the nation’s capital, great punk has always come out of D.C.,
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Unranked and surely incomplete, here’s an alphabetical list of what Charlottesville-area artists released this year. It’s longer than last year’s, and based on interviews and conversations with many of these artists, I suspect it’s because the past year hangs heavy in our hearts. And so, we
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
You can always tell the parts of a film that directors feel personally attached to by what hits the viewer on an emotional level—and what doesn’t make sense on any level. With The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro transports us to a world where love between two outcasts—a woman and a
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Sunday, December 31 C-VILLE’s Big Night with casino, dance floor, food, drink and a midnight toast $75, 8pm. 21-plus. Carver Rec Center, 233 Fourth St. NW. c-villetickets.com. First Night Virginia’s 36th annual festival of the arts with family-friendly activities on and around the Downtown Mall
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Shakespeare’s Taming of the Shrew is a play within a play that centers on a dysfunctional courtship (defined as misogynistic by modern standards), where subordinate female behavior from leading lady Katherina outsmarts psychological torture by her male suitor, Petruchio, all in the name of
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
The well-known Brothers Grimm fairy tale Hansel and Gretel becomes an absurd opera in the hands of producer Richard Jones. In a special English-language Met Live In HD presentation, the doomed siblings wander from their home into the dark forest and end up at the Witch’s gingerbread house. With
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Are you ready for it? The addition of percussion and keyboards to The Steel Wheels’ signature acoustic sound? The Harrisonburg-formed group steers into new territory by beefing up its traditional folk style on the new album, Wild As We Came Here. “I’m excited to see what happens,” says Trent
By
Elizabeth Derby
|
As the events of August 11 and 12 unfolded across Charlottesville, photojournalist Sarah Cramer Shields watched it happen on the news. “I was putting two small children down for naps when it happened,” Shields says in an interview with C-VILLE. “I wanted to be on the front lines telling the
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
On their first tour together, Phil Vassar and Kellie Pickler are showcasing their holiday collaboration “The Naughty List,” a single that pairs infectious melodies and soulful lyrics in a swinging new favorite. Each of the country stars has become known for covers of Christmas favorites, and by
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
Not only is Star Wars: The Last Jedi the best entry in the series since 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back, it may well be the first to truly break new cinematic ground since the 1977 original. Writer-director Rian Johnson (Brick, Looper, the best episodes of “Breaking Bad”) employs the full
By
Mary Shea Valliant
|
At times in life when we don’t have an answer, a parent’s oft-repeated aphorism sometimes comes to mind—whether we like it or not. For Sons of Bill guitarist and vocalist James Wilson, it’s a saying from his father, William Wilson, a retired UVA theology professor: “Never miss out on an
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Sarah White and her friends are back to deck the Southern Café and Music Hall with boughs of holly, twinkly lights, giant plastic peppermint sticks, Christmas cookies, Santas galore and so much more at the annual Country Christmas Show. The (All New) Acorn Sisters, Ian Gilliam, Charlie Bell,
By
Nick Rubin
|
Open Mike Eagle Brick Body Kids Still Daydream (Mello) Chicago’s late-but-beautiful bloomer Open Mike Eagle moved to L.A. in his mid-20s, joining underground hip-hop collective Project Blowed and founding the trio Thirsty Fish before releasing his solo debut in 2010. Since then he’s authored an
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Legendary duo Robin and Linda Williams (below, left) have played Americana music for longer than the genre has existed. Their musical beginnings trace to North Carolina, where Linda was a school teacher and Robin played full-time on the coffeehouse scene. Connecting through “a robust blend of