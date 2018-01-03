ARTS Pick: Rob Cheatham and Company

Arts


1/03/18 at 6:07 AM

Taking a break from his frontman duties with The Nice Jenkins and Gunchux, Rob Cheatham caught some airwaves in 2016 with his country-Americana song, “Heaven Don’t Take No Losers,” from his solo album Colors. The C’ville-based musician currently gigs with a talent pool of locals under Rob Cheatham and Company while frequenting the stages of pubs and clubs throughout the mid-Atlantic.

Saturday, January 6. No cover, 10:30pm. The Whiskey Jar, 227 W. Main St., Downtown Mall. 202-1549.

