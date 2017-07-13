ARTS Pick: Rigoletto

Since its sold-out premiere in 1851, Rigoletto has been one of the most popular operas of all time. Verdi’s interwoven tragedy follows father and daughter through scandal and curse to a bitter ending. While the Charlottesville Opera sticks to a traditional production, the opera’s themes remain so current it has been reimagined by other companies in both a Rat Pack and a Planet of the Apes version.

Through Wednesday, July 19. $12-75, times vary. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.