ARTS Pick: The Realistic Joneses

Merging the profound with the trivial, Will Eno’s absurdist script for The Realistic Joneses plays out like a tough-topic sketch comedy. When new neighbors arrive, two couples get to know each other through unlikely circumstances that bring them together and push them apart in unexpected ways. The Hollywood Reporter calls the story a “mordant, melancholy existential sitcom.”

Runs through May 13. $20-25, times vary. Live Arts, 123 E. Water St. 977-4177.