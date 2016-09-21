ARTS Pick: Rachel Yamagata

When people talk about Rachael Yamagata’s musical style, names such as Bonnie Raitt, Tom Waits and Roberta Flack get tossed around. So when her new album, Tightrope Walker, is released on Friday, fans can expect more of the soulful eloquence and intense production that frames her dark, modern pop. Yamagata is after themes of perseverance on the new tracks and took on half of the producer duties herself. “Something propels our survival and search for happiness and it’s this desire to overcome what threatens to break us that continues to fascinate me,” she says.

Thursday, September 22. $15-18, 6:30pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.