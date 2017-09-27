ARTS Pick: WE ARE PUSSY RIOT OR EVERYTHING IS P.R.

In 2012, five members of the performance protest troupe Pussy Riot made a surprise appearance inside Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior, where the group launched into what is now deemed the “punk prayer,” and took the Lord and Vladimir Putin’s names in vain. Putin was outraged, and Patriarch Kirill declared (per the Guardian), “the devil laughed at us,” as the whole world got a front row seat while three the participants were hunted down, put on trial and convicted of “hooliganism motivated by religious hatred.” UVA Drama’s season opens with Barbara Hammond’s WE ARE PUSSY RIOT OR EVERYTHING IS P.R., an interactive protest play that chronicles the story that became an international sensation.

Through October 7. $8-14, 8pm. Ruth Caplin Theatre, 109 Culbreth Rd. 924-3376.