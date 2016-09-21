ARTS Pick: Prism Coffeehouse series

For the sound of the Blue Ridge Mountains, look no further than the Prism Coffeehouse series. For the better part of 40 years, beginning in the ’70s, the Prism was the heart of the local music community for folk, bluegrass, blues, jazz, Americana and traditional music. After personnel and location changes, the Prism is enjoying a resurgence, and its fall season opens this week with Molsky’s Mountain Drifters on Wednesday and Boston bluegrass zingers Mile Twelve on Friday.

Friday, September 23. $15-20, 6:30pm. C’ville Coffee, 1301 Harris St.