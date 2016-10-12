ARTS Pick: ‘The Price is Right’

For many generations, “The Price is Right” is a cultural touchstone. Maybe you remember

all the way back to Bob Barker? But no matter who’s currently holding the microphone, the participants in zany getups still come screaming out of the audience, thrill-seeking a new fridge, exotic vacation or brand-new car. “Come on down” to try your luck at the touring version of America’s longest-running game show, complete with the big wheel, Cliffhanger and Plinko.

Tuesday, October 18. $31-61, 7:30pm. John Paul Jones Arena, 295 Massie Rd. 243-4960.