ARTS Pick: Playdate

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
Publicity photo. Publicity photo.
Arts


6/14/17 at 7:00 AM

Are you alone? Are you searching? Do you have visions? Have you been receiving their messages? These are the questions posed in the bio of Asheville, North Carolina’s Playdate, a band that credits a distressed mental state for its inception. The duo joins heartfelt, modern synth-pop outfit Synthetic Division, along with the raw beats of Lamar B, for an evening that benefits Cville Pride.

Saturday, June 17. $10, 7:30pm. Gorilla Theater, 1717 Allied St., Ste. B. gorillatheaterproductions.com.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy