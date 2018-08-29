ARTS Pick: Phoebe Hunt & The Gatherers

The songs of Phoebe Hunt & The Gatherers are tours de force of folk and alt-country, beautifully employing fast-paced fiddles and backing vocals on the group’s latest album, Shanti’s Shadow. Hunt’s music is a transformative experience guided by her spiritual foundation. “Though what I create may have its roots in my soul, it first has to pass through the filter of my body and ego before it finds a place in the world,” she says. “Knowing that, my goal for this album was to be as vulnerable and raw as possible in order to share my shadow.”

Sunday, September 2. $15, 8pm. The Front Porch, 221 E. Water St. 806-7062.