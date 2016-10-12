ARTS Pick: Philip Gibbs

By
Kristofer Jenson
|
A work of art is no more separate from the artist who created it than a historical event is from the individuals who shaped its outcome. To tell the story of the slave rebellion led by Nat Turner in 1831, you cannot ignore Turner’s upbringing, religious beliefs and the political and economic
By
Raennah Lorne
|
In the beginning there were two artists, Zack Worrell and Greg Antrim Kelly. They were moved by street art, graffiti, hip-hop, punk, philanthropy and community organizing as art. Then Worrell bought a building. “It was pretty raw,” Kelly says, remembering those first days in the space now known
By
Jackson Landers
|
On varying scales, Charlottesville is home to most of the cultural institutions of a much larger city: theater, opera, art galleries and film. Now we can add fashion shows to that list. On Saturday, Rag Trade brings fashion, music and art downtown to the IX Art Park. Three local designers will
By
Mary Shea Valliant
|
Zack Worrell and his team at Monolith Knives are carving out a name for themselves in the handmade knives market. From a studio on Worrell’s Ivy family farm, once owned by Meriwether Lewis, Worrell, Alan Bates and Nick Watson create culinary and field knives. Recently, they have been “breathing
By
Sarah Sargent
|
Sonya Clark’s “Bitter, Sweet and Tender,” currently on view at Second Street Gallery, features sculpture, textiles and photography Clark has created, found or had fabricated. These objects limn a potent narrative encompassing Clark’s personal history and the troubled history of the U.S. and
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Mary Chapin Carpenter’s genuine approach to songwriting allows the multiple Grammy winner to transcend the boundaries of category. Moving easily between classic country and modern Americana, she recently expanded her musicianship with an album of orchestral music and her new record, The Things
By
Kyle Mullin
|
Just like thousands of small-town music nerds before and after him, Mark Shue spent much of his adolescence in his bedroom in Staunton, cranking Guided By Voices songs on the stereo. He not only listened along, but fantasized about breaking through and earning a devoted following of fans, just
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Feast your eyes on some of Charlottesville’s most spectacular performance art when CIRCIX comes to town. There will be carnival games, face painting, balloon animals, food and beverages, plus a freak show and performances from fire breathers, jugglers, clowns and Moonlight Circus’ aerialists
By
Erin O'Hare
|
First Fridays October 7 “I have immense passion for nature and the well-being of our planet, from the tiniest of creatures and flora to the oceans and forest,” says Scottsville artist Sherrie Hunt. “The beauty and mystery of nature feeds my soul and awakens my creative spirit endlessly. On a
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
It may take two to tango, but this time around, the Latin Ballet of Virginia dance company puts classical forms, flamenco and tango to the writings of Edgar Allan Poe, Alfonsina Storni, Pablo Neruda and Federico García Lorca. Poemas melds words with a showcase of contemporary and traditional
By
Jedd Ferris
|
The Festy Experience returns this weekend for the seventh straight year, taking place Friday through Sunday at its new home, the Nelson County Preserve in Arrington. Once again, the festival will feature an impressive mix of national acts and local bands—focusing on some of the best in
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
The ensuing oil spill following the explosion and sinking of semi-submersible Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit Deepwater Horizon in 2011 devastated states along the Gulf Coast for years to come. It was the worst natural disaster—and largest corporate settlement—in United States history. But before
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
On his recent release, The Album About Nothing, Washington D.C., hip-hop musician Wale has a lot of relatable things to say. The deeply personal album lightens up through its connection to the popular ’90s TV show “Seinfeld,” even featuring a guest appearance by the comedian as its narrator
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Go to a hip-hop show in Charlottesville and you’ll see a rapper spitting lines to a crowd full of people giving him their full attention. They’ll be standing there, hipsters and hip-hop heads alike, stroking their chins, heads nodding to the beat. “They’re listening to every single word,” and
By
Jackson Landers
|
Seven years after William Shakespeare died in 1616, a collection of his plays was assembled into a single volume for the first time. Only 900 copies were printed—235 survive today. For the first time, one of those First Folios is at the University of Virginia, on loan from the Folger
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
On the surface, Disney’s Queen of Katwe is a feel-good, fact-based movie whose familiarity is part of its charm. Based on the life of Ugandan chess prodigy Phiona Mutesi, the film, directed by Mira Nair (Monsoon Wedding, Mississippi Masala), confidently navigates the Disney underdog formula,
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Sorcery, magic and family feuds combine in The Comedy of Errors, one of 18 plays that entered the theatrical world when friends of William Shakespeare released First Folio in 1623, seven years after the Bard’s death. The tribute production coincides with the First Folio exhibit at the Albert
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Dutch-born, Charlottesville-based singer Paulien brings an array of languages and talent to the stage through her French jazz interpretations of the Great American Songbook. Dubbed as a musical story, she captures everyone from Edith Piaf to Cole Porter in an afternoon performance to benefit
By
Jackson Landers
|
Ron Campbell is best-known by legions of Beatles fans for his work directing the cartoon series “The Beatles” and animating parts of Yellow Submarine, but his résumé is deeper than that. After working on various Beatles projects, he went on to animate, produce and storyboard “Scooby-Doo,” “The
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Washington, D.C., is not the first place that comes to mind as the center of folk and bluegrass music, but there’s a long history of accomplished players from the capital city, including Eric Brace and Peter Cooper, who honor their peers on the recent album, C&O Canal. The Grammy-nominated