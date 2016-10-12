ARTS Pick: Philip Gibbs

In the folk troubadour tradition, Austin, Texas-born Philip Gibbs has traveled the country, singing about the current state of affairs and the working man’s plight, channeling the anthems of songsmiths before him. Following a respite in the Rocky Mountains, Gibbs’ recent move to Richmond found the singer-songwriter settling down for the first time in years. With comparisons to Dylan, Guthrie and Townes, let’s hope he stays local.

Friday, October 14. No cover, 8pm. Blue Moon Diner, 512 W. Main St. 980-6666.