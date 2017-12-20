ARTS Pick: Phil Vassar and Kellie Pickler

On their first tour together, Phil Vassar and Kellie Pickler are showcasing their holiday collaboration “The Naughty List,” a single that pairs infectious melodies and soulful lyrics in a swinging new favorite. Each of the country stars has become known for covers of Christmas favorites, and by teaming up in concert, they’re sure to melt away the winter cold with their warm connection to the season.

Saturday, December 23. $29.75-99.75, 8pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.