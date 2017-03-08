ARTS Pick: Peter and the Starcatcher

Peter and the Starcatcher runs through March 26 at Live Arts. Photo by Martyn Kyle Peter and the Starcatcher runs through March 26 at Live Arts. Photo by Martyn Kyle
3/08/17

The teenager-loaded cast and crew of Peter and the Starcatcher “keep the grown-ups on our toes and bring fantastic ideas” according Live Arts’ Bree Luck. The production wields credits for more than 45 community members and offers a special artistic collaboration between apprentice and mentor in bringing Peter Pan’s backstory to life.

Through March 26. $20-25, times vary. Live Arts, 123 E. Water St., 977-4177.

