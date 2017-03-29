ARTS Pick: Paul Lewis

As a child in a working-class English family with no musical background, Paul Lewis borrowed books from the library and taught himself to play classical piano while his father worked the docks in Liverpool. Now, at 44, Lewis is one of the leading musicians of his generation, known for his mastery of Beethoven and Schubert, and the recipient of numerous accolades, including appointment as Commander of the Order of the British Empire on the 2016 Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Tuesday, April 4. $5-35, 7pm. Cabell Hall Auditorium, UVA. 924-3376.