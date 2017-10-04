ARTS Pick: Patti LaBelle

By
Erin O'Hare
|
When Georgia Webb draws, she tends to draw things that are close to her—her mother, Ali, her grandpa Jim or her friend Sidney. She draws her favorite cartoon characters, iconic items like Spam cans, and often reinterprets famous paintings, such as Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring,” in her
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Two heads are better than one…but how about eight? The award-winning, record-smashing Zac Brown Band proves that strength does come in numbers. Blending rock energy with country style, the group is tearing through the U.S. on the Welcome Home tour, following the release of its latest
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Inspired, versatile and entirely unique: These are among the words that have been used to describe the Boston-based act Della Mae. Steeped with timeless lyrics and rootsy influences, the multi-instrumental group creates original music that draws on both traditional and avant-garde styles. With
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
On a fall day in 1817, Thomas Jefferson, James Monroe and James Madison met in a field to place a cornerstone on land that is now University of Virginia’s Lawn. Two hundred years later to the day, Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr. and R&B singer Andra Day will perform, along with more than 900
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
Directing team Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris continue their streak of slyly subversive, yet totally engaging, films with Battle of the Sexes, an insightful, exciting and unexpectedly hilarious recounting of the famous 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. Like all
By
Raennah Lorne
|
Kathryn Erskine has lived in the Netherlands, Israel, South Africa, Scotland and Newfoundland, but she has called Charlottesville home for the last 14 years. This month marks the release of Erskine’s first picture book, Mama Africa! How Miriam Makeba Spread Hope with Her Song, and her sixth
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
"They told Tom Petty that his first solo album wasn’t commercial enough. It had f**king “Free Fallin’" on it." Drive-by Truckers' Patterson Hood lists the first 10 things that come to mind in no particular order.
By
Nick Rubin
|
Gyða Valtýsdottir Epicycle (figureight) A veteran of Iceland’s experimental Múm as well as the St. Petersburg Conservatory, multi-instrumentalist Gyða Valtýsdottir delivers an absorbing hybrid of those two worlds on Epicycle. The instrumentation hews to the traditional, but the sensibility and
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Whether you believe in magic or not, you’ll be left wide-eyed with wonder listening to Son Little’s second full-length album, New Magic. In his quest to find where musical ideas originate, this Philadelphia-born songwriting sorcerer made a name for himself weaving together American music
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
There are no barriers when it comes to Canadian-born songwriter Colter Wall. Despite starting his career two years ago, Wall has been filling the boots of legends such as Johnny Cash and Hank Williams, and using them to achieve great heights. Gritty storytelling alongside folk-bluegrass guitar
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
In 2012, five members of the performance protest troupe Pussy Riot made a surprise appearance inside Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior, where the group launched into what is now deemed the “punk prayer,” and took the Lord and Vladimir Putin’s names in vain. Putin was outraged, and
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Arnie Popkin says that people look at him funny when he tells them his ideas on playing piano. “I think you play 90 percent with your brain and 10 percent with your fingers,” says Popkin, who’s been playing piano for more than 75 years. True, he has a pianist’s long, slender digits—and people
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
It’s unfortunate that Stronger is being seen by some as “the other Boston Marathon bombing movie” after the release of Patriots Day earlier this year. The comparison shouldn’t even be made, but just in case there are people who might not see Stronger due to the association, let’s debunk and
By
Raennah Lorne
|
This week two different organizations are bringing together people from various backgrounds to look at our community through a creative lens. One event will take place in a moonlit warehouse while the other will be on the sunlit Rivanna River. Here’s what they’re all about. Idea Factory 1740
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Last April, J.R. Brown stepped onto the wooden stage at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center and looked out at the small-ish audience that had gathered in the auditorium. With the house lights on, he could see everyone’s faces. All of their eyes—and ears—were on him. He was
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Beats and brotherhood Made up of brothers Tahir, Stephen and Courtney Panton Jr., along with their father, Courtney Panton Sr., New Kingston infuses urban style into its Jamaican heritage, bringing fresh innovation to its soulful, rhythmic reggae. Starting musical careers at an early age in New
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
Could there possibly be anything more boring than a supposed spy thriller where the main character wins all the time and is immediately right with every hunch? That’s the experience of watching American Assassin’s Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien), a character who is devoid of real personality so he
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Three become one in the Swedish folk band Väsen, an acoustic trio now in its 27th year of touring. The veteran group, made up of Roger Tallroth on 12-string guitar, violist Mikael Marin and Olov Johansson, a prominent nyckelharpa (a “keyed fiddle”) player, is deeply rooted in the aged
By
Erin O'Hare
|
Eli Cook picked up the guitar one fortuitous summer when his older brother went to baseball camp. Cook’s brother had been taking lessons and left an electric guitar—which actually belonged to their older sister—behind in Nelson County. “It seemed cool,” says Cook of the idea of playing guitar.
By
Elizabeth Derby
|
Even though she lives in the nation’s capital now, Lisa Parker Hyatt can’t leave Miami behind. “I spent most of my life in Miami,” explains the artist, whose richly colored paintings are included in collections at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the archives of the National Museum of