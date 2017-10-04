ARTS Pick: Patti LaBelle

From her beginnings in the church choir, Patti LaBelle’s soulful vocals have showcased blues, gospel, jazz and funk that have catapulted her to a singing career of more than 50 years. The Detroit native has expanded her talents to include baking and barbecue sauce, but the energy she brings to the stage remains, and her powerfully emotive voice continues to captivate audiences everywhere.

Tuesday, October 10. $49.75-150, 8pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.