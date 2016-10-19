ARTS Pick: Party Like a Rock Star

Step into the fantasy world of a rock star’s life for one evening while helping local youth pursue their musical dreams. The Music Resource Center’s annual Party Like a Rock Star is Prince-themed this year in tribute to the inimitable musician. Donate at musicresourcecenter.org to cast a vote for your favorite Prince cover by a local musician and celebrate his purple reign by arriving at the event in costume.

Friday, October 21. $150, 8pm. Music Resource Center, 105 Ridge St. 979-5478.

