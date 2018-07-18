ARTS Pick: When Particles Collide

After finding similar rock ’n’ roll roots while acting together in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Sasha Alcott and Chris Viner joined forces to create When Particles Collide, a fast-paced, uncompromising band whose sound defies definition—or any sort of containment, for that matter. The duo tours full-time under its own record label and with the help of generous fans on Kickstarter. Somewhere along the way, Alcott and Viner got hitched, making this musical team a whole new level of unstoppable.

Saturday, July 21. $7, 8:30pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.