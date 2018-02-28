ARTS Pick: The Parking Lot Movie captures a different vantage point

Lot owner Chris Farina mans the attendant booth in The Parking Lot Movie. Photo by Jon-Phillip Sheridan Lot owner Chris Farina mans the attendant booth in The Parking Lot Movie. Photo by Jon-Phillip Sheridan
2/28/18 at 1:15 PM

In The Parking Lot Movie, the role of attendant goes beyond transactional and becomes a rite of passage. From their seat in the payment booth at The Corner Parking Lot on UVA Grounds, grads and undergrads spend their shifts intellectualizing and lamenting societal ills, from capitalism, anger and justice to car culture, privilege and the American Dream.

Saturday, March 3. $7, 7:30pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

