ARTS Pick: The Paris Opera captures the highs and lows of a season

Filmed during the 2015-2016 season, The Paris Opera captures the highs of acclaimed premieres and revivals, as well as the lows, including several labor strikes, the terrorist attack that killed 89 at the Bataclan and the departure of dancer-choreographer Benjamin Millepied, also known as Mr. Natalie Portman, whom he coached for Black Swan and later married. Charlottesville Opera’s Kevin O’Halloran will introduce the Virginia Film Festival presentation.

Friday, June 1. $10, 7:30pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.