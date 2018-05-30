ARTS Pick: The Paris Opera captures the highs and lows of a season

By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Full-time touring has been known to complicate a musician’s personal life. Add a spouse, a child and a second band to the traveling show, and it sounds pitch-perfect for a reality TV producer. But Eben Pariser—the frontman for Roosevelt Dime and one-half of the duo Goodnight Moonshine with wife
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
From his recordings with The Miracles to his solo work and the numerous hit singles he penned for his Motown pals, Smokey Robinson is responsible for some of the greatest hits of the last century. Immersed in talent at an early age (Aretha Franklin and Diana Ross lived a few streets away), he
By
Tami Keaveny
|
Naming someone a “voice of a generation” may be cliché, but when applied to David Crosby, there’s nothing trite about it. After founding The Byrds with Roger McGuinn in 1964, he left to form Crosby, Stills and Nash in ’69. Neil Young joined after the first album, and CSNY played its second live
By
Erin O'Hare
|
The inspiration for many of Regina Pilawuk Wilson’s paintings lies in another art form: weaving. At a roundtable discussion at the Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection, Wilson explains that her people, the Ngangikurrungurr, who are indigenous to Australia’s Daly River region, had passed on
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
It’s fairly safe to assume that if you’ve watched movies, you have heard the work of legendary composer John Williams. To honor the soundtrack maestro, Music Director Benjamin Rous leads the Charlottesville Symphony, a blended ensemble of professional, student and community musicians, in some
By
Mary Shea Valliant
|
At a recent house show in Albemarle County, an audience member joined Bob Vasile and his friends, who were performing onstage. “He was 6’1″, 80 years old and looked like he could split wood all day,” Vasile says. “He got up and sang this song I’d never heard before, this cutesy
By
Nick Rubin
|
Chip Wickham Shamal Wind (Lovemonk) Wickham, a flute-and-reeds player who has worked with artists from Badly Drawn Boy to Roy Ayers, relocated from Manchester to Qatar and emerged as a bandleader on 2017’s La Sombra—a fruitful hybrid of ’60s modal jazz and funk with Latin shadings. This
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Based in Richmond, folk singer-songwriter Graham Stone has been gaining traction as one of the region’s up-and-coming artists. His 2017 debut album, Until the Day, showcases Stone’s impressive scope of songwriting, and ranges from solo standards to full-band shredders—and while paying tribute
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Master mandolinists Danny Knicely and Jack Dunlap (above) first connected when Knicely apprenticed Dunlap through the Virginia Folklife Program in 2015. A year later, the duo recorded its first album, Chop, Shred & Split, which received a Washington Area Music Award for best bluegrass
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Art Movie Night takes the form of a lawn party with desserts and a screening of the PBS Art21 series installment “Investigation,” a close look at the processes of Swiss modern artist Thomas Hirschhorn, whose public collaborations “resist exclusionary and elitist aesthetic criteria,” Mexican
By
Kristofer Jenson
|
With Deadpool 2, the deconstruction becomes the norm. That’s not necessarily a bad thing given how bloated and redundant the X-Men franchise has become, and how terrifically its predecessor broke every taboo while delivering a solid film with a real story of its own. But how do you skewer
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
In the 50 years since The Oratorio Society of Virginia made its debut with a performance of Handel’s Messiah in the auditorium of Albemarle High School, the group has infused choral excellence into the community through its vast repertoire, high-caliber singers and annual holiday performances.
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
The actors will appear to have left the screen when Charming Underclothes performance group takes on the movie Clue in a shadowcast. Dinner and drinks lead to a murder spree in the cinematic version of the popular board game, and the Reel to Real production company adds another dimension with
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
It’s more than a push of a button when Restroy’s Chris Damman sends a wave of electricity through his carefully composed cello numbers. Despite using electronic drones and noise, the acoustic instrument is the foundation of sound for Damman, who is so physically in tune with his cello that it’s
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Formed in the early ’90s, The Sea and Cake derived its name from the song “The C in Cake,” and, based on misheard lyrics, set the tone for its enigmatic jazz rock. Eleven albums later, and five years since the last, the Chicago-based synthy (now a) trio steps away from heavy production on Any
By
Raennah Lorne
|
Around the same time Aja Gabel began learning the alphabet, she began playing the violin. As she became more adept at writing, filling “notebooks with stories as kind of a way to play,” she became more skilled at reading and playing music. When she was 10 years old she traded the violin for the
By
Mary Shea Valliant
|
After a Lord Nelson show at a venue in the southeast, an audience member approached lead singer and guitarist Kai Crowe-Getty. “You guys aren’t for erasing history, right?” the attendee asked. “Every now and then,” Crowe-Getty says, “we have to diffuse a situation like that and stand by what we
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
Piecing together a Jenga-style puzzle of arranged marriages, mistaken identities and wicked ways, David Ives’ adaptation of The Liar is a cleverly constructed ride through a plot riddled with cutting banter, silliness, jealousy and lies, lies and more lies. The villainous, witty Dorante (Mark
By
Nick Rubin
|
Domenico Lancellotti The Good is a Big God (Luaka Bop) One of the most creative interpreters of traditional Brazilian pop, Lancellotti puts an odd foot forward on The Good is a Big God with the plodding incantation “Voltar Se” before correcting course and finding a groove on the title track, a
By
C-VILLE Writers
|
The solid accolades directed at The Gina Clowes Project are the result of the singer-songwriter’s years spent at competitions and gigging with other pros. Well-known in the world of bluegrass, banjoist Clowes’ modern approach reaches to crossover as she pushes mood and emotion through the