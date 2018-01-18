ARTS Pick: The Opulence of Integrity

1/18/18 at 2:39 PM

Choreographer Christal Brown’s multimedia creation, The Opulence of Integrity, follows the life of Muhammad Ali and his journey, not only as a boxer, but also as a social activist and public figure. Brown creates a vivid representation of the fight for worth and identity experienced by men of color in America’s history, and makes the past both expansive and intimate through music and dance.

Thursday, January 18. $14.75-24.75, 7:30pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

