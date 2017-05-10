ARTS Pick: Old Salt Union

Old Salt Union’s hipster looks and laid-back attitude pair well with its love of high-energy, foot-stomping Americana music. But the band does all it can to buck tradition with unique arrangements and an original newgrass sound that recently earned the group Best Bluegrass Band and Best Country Band titles in the Riverfront Times’ Best of St. Louis edition. Harrisonburg’s Strong Water and Koda Kerl open.

Wednesday, May 10. $10, 8pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.