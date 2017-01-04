ARTS Pick: Old Man Luedecke

1/04/17 at 1:19 PM

The Juno Award is Canada’s top trophy for musicians, and folk singer-songwriter Old Man Luedecke has a whole shelf full of ’em. His mastery of the banjo and authentic songwriting connects him deeply with his fans in Nova Scotia, and his work with Tim O’Brien has pushed his poetic, universal storytelling to a broader audience. Luedecke describes his latest album, Domestic Eccentric, as “a rich portrait of personal friendships.”

Sunday, January 8. $12-14, 7pm. C’ville Coffee, 1301 Harris St. prismcoffeehouse.org.

