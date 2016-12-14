ARTS Pick: The Nutcracker

Charlottesville Ballet brings visions of sugar plums to the PVCC stage. Publicity photo
12/14/16 at 7:00 AM

After a fancy Christmas Eve party, Clara falls asleep with a nutcracker in her arms. As she dreams, visions of the Sugar Plum Fairy, a Nutcracker Prince, a Mouse King, Arabian dancers and Mother Ginger with her Polichinelles dance en pointe in her head. Charlottesville Ballet presents a 90-minute version of The Nutcracker, choreographed to Tchaikovsky’s score, that perfectly captures the magic and dreamy anticipation of the holiday season.

Through December 22. $20-75, times vary. V. Earl Dickinson Building at PVCC, 501 College Dr. 227-7592.

