ARTS Pick: The Nutcracker

Publicity photo
12/13/17 at 6:00 AM

Charlottesville Ballet’s The Nutcracker is a skillfully choreographed, engaging take on tradition for all ages. The story begins when Clara receives a wooden nutcracker as a holiday gift, and it comes to life along with other toys that accompany her on a journey through an enchanted land filled with dancing dolls and evil mice, guided by Tchaikovsky’s euphoric, familiar score.

Saturday, December 16. $20-45, 1 and 4:30pm. The V. Earl Dickinson Building at PVCC, 501 College Dr. 961-5376.

