ARTS Pick: The Nth Power

Indebted to the legacy of soul music, The Nth Power offers a listener’s choice of “songs that will inspire audiences to dance, groove, make love or just stand there with goose bumps.” Bound by a belief in the spiritual power of music and the logical beauty of math (the group’s first EP is titled Basic Minimum Skills Test), the NOLA-based quartet carries out a mission of love and understanding.

Tuesday, November 15. $12-15, 9pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.