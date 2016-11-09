ARTS Pick: The Nth Power

The Nth Power works its groove from New Orleans at the Southern on Tuesday. Publicity photo The Nth Power works its groove from New Orleans at the Southern on Tuesday. Publicity photo
11/09/16 at 7:00 AM

Indebted to the legacy of soul music, The Nth Power offers a listener’s choice of “songs that will inspire audiences to dance, groove, make love or just stand there with goose bumps.” Bound by a belief in the spiritual power of music and the logical beauty of math (the group’s first EP is titled Basic Minimum Skills Test), the NOLA-based quartet carries out a mission of love and understanding.

Tuesday, November 15. $12-15, 9pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.

