ARTS Pick: New Year, New Vibes Part 3

Lady Sag, as in Sagittarius, doesn’t follow the average hip-hop path. She’s all about the signs, branching out, and alternating between gospel, ballads, and country songs. As one of 10 featured local artists in New Year, New Vibes with Bam Bam, Sav, Tae Da God, and Tavi, Lady Sag says we can look forward to music based on experience. The audience can bask in good local hip-hop, artists supporting artists, and live DJ Chris Newman’s perfectly timed jokes between sets.

Saturday 1/5, $5-10, 9pm. IX Art Park, 522 Second St. SE. 207-2335.