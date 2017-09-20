ARTS Pick: New Kingston

Beats and brotherhood Made up of brothers Tahir, Stephen and Courtney Panton Jr., along with their father, Courtney Panton Sr., New Kingston infuses urban style into its Jamaican heritage, bringing fresh innovation to its soulful, rhythmic reggae. Starting musical careers at an early age in New York, the family has become a vibrant force on the reggae scene, showcasing the group’s energetic melodies once again in its new release, A Kingston Story: Come From Far.

Friday, September 22. Free, 7pm. Tomtoberfest, Emancipation Park. tomtomfest.com