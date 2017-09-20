ARTS Pick: New Kingston

By
Kristofer Jenson
Could there possibly be anything more boring than a supposed spy thriller where the main character wins all the time and is immediately right with every hunch? That’s the experience of watching American Assassin’s Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien), a character who is devoid of real personality so he
By
C-VILLE Writers
Three become one in the Swedish folk band Väsen, an acoustic trio now in its 27th year of touring. The veteran group, made up of Roger Tallroth on 12-string guitar, violist Mikael Marin and Olov Johansson, a prominent nyckelharpa (a “keyed fiddle”) player, is deeply rooted in the aged
By
C-VILLE Writers
Various techniques lend texture and drama to the works in the Hypnagogia Film Collective. Contributions by artists Angus Carter, Edmond Marchetti and Larry Simon, along with guest filmmakers, are “unified through the collective’s devotion to innovation and transcending concepts of what
By
Erin O'Hare
Eli Cook picked up the guitar one fortuitous summer when his older brother went to baseball camp. Cook’s brother had been taking lessons and left an electric guitar—which actually belonged to their older sister—behind in Nelson County. “It seemed cool,” says Cook of the idea of playing guitar.
By
C-VILLE Writers
Called “the young American string quartet of the moment” by the New Yorker, the Dover Quartet will perform a benefit concert in support of those affected by the August 12 hate rally, with proceeds going to the Heal Charlottesville Fund. Starting out in 2008, the group has rocketed
By
Nick Rubin
Judy Dyble/Andy Lewis Summer Dancing (Acid Jazz) Summer Dancing is a triumphant turn for an undersung figure of seminal British psych-folk. Judy Dyble preceded Sandy Denny in Fairport Convention before working with Robert Fripp in his pre-King Crimson days—her range and tone are similar to
By
C-VILLE Writers
The power of art is strong in our town. Before, and in reaction to the events of August 12, our community circled a heavy “piece of art” that carries a shameful history littered with atrocities on its back. Whether or not it remains intact—and what it represents to whom—it’s become an
By
Elizabeth Derby
After 17 years with McGuffey Art Center, artist and filmmaker Russell Richards is moving on. Blame it on the windows. “The city renovated McGuffey and fixed the windows, so we had to be out for a certain period of time,” he says. “I couldn’t access my studio for a while, so I used that as […]
By
Erin O'Hare
Lights go up on the wood-paneled stage in the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center auditorium to reveal the inside of a jitney cab station in Pittsburgh. It’s early fall 1977 and the Hill District, a group of neighborhoods that have long been the cultural center of black life in
By
Elizabeth Derby
In January, The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia welcomed a director and chief curator, Matthew McLendon, formerly with Tate Britain in London, the Cornell Fine Arts Museum at Rollins College and The Ringling Museum of Art, the state art museum of Florida. While McLendon
By
Mary Shea Valliant
When Erin Lunsford is on the road with her band, Erin & the Wildfire, she’s often overlooked. Because she’s a woman, Lunsford says, many assume she’s a groupie—even though she’s the band’s lead vocalist and it’s her name on the bill. Though it’s initially difficult for her to pick just one,
By
Erin O'Hare
From jazz at Miller’s to indie rock at the Southern and big names pulling up to the Pavilion, Charlottesville’s music scene is undoubtedly vibrant. And while it’s true that we have a treasure trove of bands—both local and touring—there’s more to Charlottesville music than songwriters. We have
By
Mary Shea Valliant
Ten years ago, Caitlin Lennon received a job offer from a “small startup.” Emily Hartka and Sara Clayborne, co-founders of what would become the Charlottesville Ballet, asked Lennon to join them as a company dancer. Lennon was training on full scholarship with the Richmond Ballet, had never
By
Kristofer Jenson
The film adaptation of Stephen King’s novel IT, long considered unfilmable, has finally reached the big screen, bringing new life and a modern sensibility to a story that is simultaneously nostalgic and damning of selective memory. The decades are swapped—our heroes are growing up in the late
By
C-VILLE Readers
Each year, C-VILLE Weekly and WriterHouse team up for a fiction contest. Some years have centered around themes, while others have been completely left up to the writers’ imaginations. This year, the only caveat was that the piece had to be a work of “flash fiction”—500 words or fewer. David
By
C-VILLE Writers
All events, part of the Cville Pride Festival, take place at the Sprint Pavilion, 700 E. Main St. cvillepride.org Singer-Songwriter Showcase 1-2pm It takes a certain amount of moxie for a musician to get on stage, armed with only an acoustic guitar and a voice—no tricks, no smoke, no
By
Erin O'Hare
On a recent weeknight, rainy and surprisingly chilly for early September, the four members of Sweet Tooth set up their instruments in the warm red and violet lights of the Twisted Branch Tea Bazaar. The venue’s small stage couldn’t contain Sweet Tooth—there’s a drum kit, a guitar, two
By
C-VILLE Writers
Don your best duds and get in the spirit as Miss Dreama Belle and Bunny Nicole host the Miss Gay Charlottesville Pride Pageant as part of C’ville Pride Week. An all-ages crowd will witness the standout styles, cutting-edge cutouts and classic looks as female impersonators and transgender
By
C-VILLE Writers
Area singer-songwriters are taking the problem of homelessness into their own hands at the Six Pack Songwriter Showcase to benefit PACEM, an organization that provides meals, shelter and companionship to those in need. Organizer Jason Burke brings together Peyton Tochterman, Will Overman, Mark
By
Kristofer Jenson
Madcap francophone antics and lanky physical comedy are served aplenty in Lost in Paris, the new film from co-writers, co-directors, co-stars and spouses Dominique Abel and Fiona Gordon. Even without knowing that bit of information about the film’s co-creators, it is clear that the pair