ARTS Pick: Neko Case

In the early days of her career, Neko Case sounded like a new voice in the vintage style of country music, with 1997’s The Virginian earning her comparisons to Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline. What came next was an album-by-album development of her unique vocals and compelling songwriting. Twenty years later, she’s released the box set, Truckdriver Gladiator Mule, proving she’s a stalwart of indie rock.

Friday, March 10

$36-40, 8pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.