ARTS Pick: The National balances darkness and light

Known as a band that details its personal evolution and society’s ills through the somber delivery of cryptic lyrics, The National is often pigeonholed as brooding and melancholy. But its obsessive fanbase, officially named Cherry Tree, finds optimism, hidden messages and even tattoos (of lyrics) in the euphoric undercurrent of the group’s music. Tracks on the new album, such as “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness” and “Dark Side of the Gym,” exemplify a balance between darkly serious and a hint of humor.

Monday, April 20. $45-60, 7pm. Sprint Pavilion, 700 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4910.