ARTS Pick: MUSE at the Paramount

Hardcore indie rock’s Muse is iconic to the point that fans are filling theaters to watch the rockers fill stadiums via the Drones World Tour broadcast in HD. It’s not quite a live show, but the 360-degree recording, which showcases the best of the band’s 2015-2016 concerts on the big screen, will make you feel like you’re right there among the headbangers.

Wednesday, July 18. $10-12, 8pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.