ARTS Pick: Mock Stars Ball

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
Erin Lunsford transformed into Katy Perry for last year’s Mock Stars Ball. This year’s pop queen is Lady Gaga played by Adar. Photo by Tristan Williams Erin Lunsford transformed into Katy Perry for last year’s Mock Stars Ball. This year’s pop queen is Lady Gaga played by Adar. Photo by Tristan Williams
Arts


10/25/17 at 9:22 AM

Annual favorite the Mock Stars Ball returns for two evenings of intentional camp paired with some serious rock chops. Local musicians combine forces to form supergroup cover bands and impersonate big-timers such as Black Sabbath, Fleetwood Mac, Green Day, Joy Division, Bruno Mars and many more in a benefit for The Shelter for Help in Emergency in honor of Whitney French.

Friday, October 27, and Saturday, October 28. 28 $20-36, 6pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy