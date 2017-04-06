ARTS Pick: Missy Raines

Even with seven International Bluegrass Music Awards for Bass Player of the Year, it’s not all about the bass for Missy Raines. After gigging around, the talented lead singer stepped up to the mic in 2008 to front The New Hip quartet featuring mandolin, guitars, bass, drums and percussion, and the accolades keep coming. Deep South Magazine says, “The New Hip, along with bands such as the Avetts and Churchill, add their brilliance to the swiftly growing collection of newgrass artists that have brought southern music to the mainstream.”

Thursday, April 6. $16, 7pm. C’ville Coffee, 1301 Harris St. 817-2633.