ARTS Pick: Miss Gay Charlottesville Pride Pageant

9/07/17 at 10:24 AM

Don your best duds and get in the spirit as Miss Dreama Belle and Bunny Nicole host the Miss Gay Charlottesville Pride Pageant as part of C’ville Pride Week. An all-ages crowd will witness the standout styles, cutting-edge cutouts and classic looks as female impersonators and transgender male-to-female contestants compete in several categories: creative pride wear presentation, formal gown wear, onstage Q&A and talent.

Sunday, September 10. $15-20, 8pm. The Jefferson Theater, 110 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 245-4980.

