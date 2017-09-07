ARTS Pick: Miss Gay Charlottesville Pride Pageant

Don your best duds and get in the spirit as Miss Dreama Belle and Bunny Nicole host the Miss Gay Charlottesville Pride Pageant as part of C’ville Pride Week. An all-ages crowd will witness the standout styles, cutting-edge cutouts and classic looks as female impersonators and transgender male-to-female contestants compete in several categories: creative pride wear presentation, formal gown wear, onstage Q&A and talent.
ARTS Pick: Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival
NPR describes Brooklyn Rider as “one of today’s most technically accomplished string quartets,” but the group is more than its technical abilities. In its willingness to perform both faithful renditions of classical pieces as well as original, genre-warping tunes, the accomplished foursome
ARTS Pick: Six Pack Songwriter Showcase
Area singer-songwriters are taking the problem of homelessness into their own hands at the Six Pack Songwriter Showcase to benefit PACEM, an organization that provides meals, shelter and companionship to those in need. Organizer Jason Burke brings together Peyton Tochterman, Will Overman, Mark
Movie review: Lost in Paris is a slow-moving charmer
Madcap francophone antics and lanky physical comedy are served aplenty in Lost in Paris, the new film from co-writers, co-directors, co-stars and spouses Dominique Abel and Fiona Gordon. Even without knowing that bit of information about the film’s co-creators, it is clear that the pair
ARTS Pick: Classical Guitar Competition
Bring up chart-topping classical guitar compositions and someone’s sure to mention the 1968 hit “Classical Gas” by Mason Douglas Williams. The song sold more than 1 million copies and won three Grammy Awards, which should come as no surprise to the performers and contestants at the Classical
The Vailix links card game and comic books to musical narrative
Rob Richmond grew up reading comic books, playing card games and listening to music—all three activities afforded him the opportunity to explore. Sometimes, he’d discover that there was more to explore—like more comic books, television shows, movies, etc.—and the excitement he felt over
Album reviews: Downtown Boys, The Blow, Frankie Rose, Swale and Jack Cooper
Downtown Boys Cost of Living (Sub Pop) “A Wall,” the opening track on Cost of Living, winds up like it could be a punk Springsteen cover—then vocalist Victoria Ruiz bursts through with the righteous, insistent bellow of Dog Faced Hermans’ Marion Coutts or holy Poly Styrene. Downtown Boys calls
First Fridays: September 1
Annie Gould Gallery 121 S. Main St., Gordonsville. An exhibition of work from 12-plus regional and out-of-state artists. FF The Bridge PAI 2019 Monticello Rd. “Domestic Alchemy,” in which artists Amanda Wagstaff, Chicho Lorenzo and Will Mullany find creative potential in familiar household
Instrumental rejuvenation: Will Mullany builds a wall of sound at The Bridge
A small metal bucket. Segments of rough-hewn PVC and metal pipe. A coffee tin. A red British post box coin bank. A spool of piano wire. A tiny, wooden drawer. Light switches, control boards, dials, film cans, electrical sockets. Pliers. Wire cutters. Rings of tubing, spoons, forks, nails,
ARTS Pick: The ATM Unit
There are few groups better suited for a night of local jams than rock and jazz fusion band The ATM Unit. The cast of musicians—Michael Taylor on drums, Mark Miller on vocals and guitar and bass virtuoso Dane Alderson on bass—is enough to blow the roof off, but the group grows mightier with the
Convolution evolution: Updated “Pip & Twig” at Live Arts
Adult identical twins Pip and Twig live an insular, codependent existence. Wearing identical pajamas, they wake in their shared bed at the same time every morning and eat identical breakfasts before going about their daily childlike, tandem routine, clothed in identical dress-and-sweater
ARTS Pick: Animal House
No college experience is complete without a viewing of the food fight in National Lampoon’s Animal House, which made John Belushi a comedy film star. The 1978 classic pits the brothers of Delta Tau Chi, “the worst house on campus,” against the vengeful, confounded Dean Wormer, while freshmen
Dire consequences: Al Gore’s agenda is discouraged by current climate
The impact of An Inconvenient Truth, the award-winning film released in 2006, was almost unprecedented for a documentary. There had already been a conversation around climate change, but many advocates and people generally in favor of promoting the notion that it was human-supported often
ARTS Pick: Eli Cook
Local bluesman Eli Cook takes everything he learned from performing at church revivals and channels it into his long-awaited new album, High-Dollar Gospel. The singer-songwriter’s unique merging of his own Appalachian folk history with ferocious rock riffs has earned him accolades since he came
Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes looks ahead at Lockn’
Warren Haynes is one of the most prolific guitarists and songwriters of our time. After joining The Allman Brothers Band in 1989 at the request of Dickey Betts, Haynes formed Gov’t Mule with bassist Allen Woody and drummer Matt Abts as a side project in 1994. Over 20 years later, Mule is an
ARTS Pick: Buddy Guy
Blues legend Buddy Guy released his debut album, I Left My Blues in San Francisco, in 1967. Seven Grammys, 23 blues music awards and a National Medal of the Arts later, the 81-year-old icon is as electric as ever, with his wild, fearless guitar licks and a fall tour spanning the U.S. Wednesday,
Ann Wilson on inspiration and ways to agitate
Ann Wilson has been pushing boundaries since the release of Heart’s debut album, Dreamboat Annie, in 1976. Wilson joined the band in the early ’70s at the age of 22, and her younger sister, Nancy, soon followed suit. Between Nancy’s guitar virtuosity and Wilson’s killer vocals, the two changed
ARTS Pick: Rugged Arts: Back to School Jam
Remy St. Clair hosts Rugged Arts: Back to School Jam, with DJ Double U on the ones and the twos, at the regular hip-hop series that encourages artists to push themselves and put on entertaining, positive shows. The bill is stacked with up-and-coming local artists, including Waasi, Ade &
Nicole Atkins finds a new muse in Rhonda Lee
Like many creatives, psychedelic indie rock songstress Nicole Atkins had to hit rock bottom to rise to a reawakened level of musicianship. Not only did she move from her longtime home along the Jersey Shore to Nashville, Tennessee, but she faced writer’s block, alcoholism and she literally fell
Art’s role: Black Lives Matter’s protest alternative
On August 12, when hundreds of white supremacists gathered here for the Unite the Right rally, ostensibly to protest the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue, our city suffered terrible loss. Just a few blocks away from the destruction, Black Lives Matter held an Art in Action event at Champion
“Wind River” is uncompromisingly tough
Not a single aspect of Wind River is easy to endure, but every shot, frame, line of dialogue, standoff and underlying theme is indispensable. The film turns every convention on its head in a plot involving a murder on a Native American reservation—the investigation is not depicted as a mystery,