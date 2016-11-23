ARTS Pick: Mike Super

Magician Mike Super will help ring in the The Paramount Theater's 80th anniversary.
11/23/16 at 7:00 AM

The post-election climate has many looking for a magical escape, and lucky for us Mike Super is more than qualified to make things disappear. A lifelong obsession with magic has led Super to inject personality, humor and an accessibility that’s unusual in the trade. Join his fanbase of Superfreaks for an evening of mind-warping mystery and illusion, plus free cake in celebration of the venue’s 85th birthday.

Friday, November 25. $29.75-65.75, 7pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.

