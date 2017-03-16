ARTS Pick: Mike Recine

Mike Recine will perform Saturday, March 18 at The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. Publicity photo Mike Recine will perform Saturday, March 18 at The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. Publicity photo
Arts


3/16/17 at 11:54 AM

Personal stories about fellow Jersey boys and Brooklyn hipsters color the dark wit of comedian Mike Recine, who got his start performing open mic standup at Panera Bread. Recine pokes fun at everyday people, but shows a softer side when he hands out jars of his homemade pasta sauce at shows.

Saturday, March 18. $20, 10pm. The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, 233 Fourth St. NW. 825-0650.

