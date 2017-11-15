ARTS Pick: The Miho Hazama Big Band

To put the big into The Miho Hazama Big Band, Tokyo-born, New York-based jazz innovator Hazama assembled an 18-piece tribute to her idol Thelonious Monk in celebration of the 100th anniversary of his birth. The accomplished composer, arranger, conductor and pianist was selected as one of DownBeat magazine’s 25 for the Future in 2016, and her star power is evident in the musical company she keeps—Joshua Redman, Stefon Harris, Steve Wilson and Gil Goldstein have all worked with her recently.

Sunday, November 19. $10-25, 7pm. Unity of Charlottesville, 2825 Hydraulic Rd. 249-6191.