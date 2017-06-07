ARTS Pick: Mighty Joshua

6/07/17 at 7:00 AM

African percussionist Mighty Joshua raises consciousness while glasses clink and the sun slips down behind pastoral, sloping vineyards at the Sunsets Become Eclectic music series. As a founding member of Richmond’s reggae scene, Joshua has performed with a number of bands, including Jah Revelations, Richmond Dub Collective and Antero. He steps forward with a new self-titled album—his first as a solo artist.

Saturday, June 10. Free, 6pm. Jefferson Vineyards, 1353 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy. 977-3042.

