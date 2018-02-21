Arts Pick: MerleFest on the Road

  • LEAVE A COMMENT
Barefoot Movement performs on February 22 at the Southern. Photo: Catherine Truman Photography Barefoot Movement performs on February 22 at the Southern. Photo: Catherine Truman Photography
Arts
Tami Keaveny

2/21/18 at 3:10 PM

Thursday 2/22

MerleFest on the Road gives added exposure to the players at (the late) Doc Watson’s popular Americana music festival in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. Chicago’s soulful five-piece The Way Down Wanderers, laidback Nashville bluegrass act The Barefoot Movement, and seasoned folk musician Andy May, carry the torch in an ensemble show that previews the April event’s 30th anniversary offerings. $18-20, 6pm. The Southern Café and Music Hall, 103 S. First St. 977-5590.

Leave a Comment

Comment Policy