ARTS Pick: Matt Curreri

Arts


7/05/17 at 7:00 AM

Matt Curreri loves writing songs—whether he’s contemplating brothers going through life together or becoming a dad, there’s always some music bouncing around in his head, waiting to emerge into the aural world. And while he’s departed a bit from the clever pop tunes that garnered acclaim from the New Yorker and NPR, among others, Curreri’s smart, straight-up rock ’n’ roll with the Exfriends—Jesse Fisk, Gerald Soriano and Brian Wilson—is plenty delightful. Midnight Snack headlines.

Saturday, July 8. $8, 8:30pm. The Ante Room, 219 W. Water St. 284-8561.

