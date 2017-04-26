ARTS Pick: Mary Poppins

Take some kite flying, throw in a little bird feeding, add an uber-nanny, a chimney sweep and two precocious kids, and you’ve got the makings for a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious evening when the Albemarle High School Players present Mary Poppins. Based on the popular Disney movie, the musical, directed by Fay E. Cunningham, follows the story of “practically perfect” Mary, who floats in to sort out the complicated relationship between Jane and Michael Banks and their stressed-out parents.

Through April 30. $10-20 (with a $35 dinner theater on Saturday evening), times vary. Albemarle High School auditorium, 2775 Hydraulic Rd. ahsplayers.webs.com