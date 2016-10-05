ARTS Pick: Mary Chapin Carpenter

Mary Chapin Carpenter’s genuine approach to songwriting allows the multiple Grammy winner to transcend the boundaries of category, moving easily between classic country and modern Americana, and recently found her expanding her musicianship with an album of orchestral music. Her new record, The Things That We Are Made Of, was produced by hot hand Dave Cobb (producer of Grammy-winning albums for Jason Isbell and Chris Stapleton in 2015), who calls Carpenter an “absolute poet and legend.”

Friday, October 7. $40-100, 5pm. The Festy, Blue Ridge Bowl, 1510 Diggs Mountain Rd., Arrington. thefesty.com.