ARTS Pick: Mary Chapin Carpenter

On Sometimes Just the Sky, Mary Chapin Carpenter takes measure of her 30-year career through fresh renditions of songs from her original studio albums. Carpenter curated gems from her catalog that reflect her soul and trace the evolution of her songwriting, from award-winning country music to the intelligent folk-pop and orchestral collaborations that currently define her.

Sunday, October 28. $40-75, 7:30pm. The Paramount Theater, 215 E. Main St., Downtown Mall. 979-1333.